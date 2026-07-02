/Indian Navy thwarts piracy attempt in Gulf of Aden

Indian Navy warship INS Trikand has successfully foiled a piracy attack on the merchant vessel MV Golden Arsenal in the Gulf of Aden. The incident occurred Wednesday afternoon, with the vessel carrying critical cargo and included at least one Indian crew member among its multinational team.

Pirates attempted to board the bulk carrier, prompting the crew to take immediate evasive action by locking themselves in the ship's citadel, a reinforced safe room designed for such emergencies and alerting authorities via established communication channels.

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INS Trikand, a Talwar-class stealth frigate deployed as part of India's ongoing anti-piracy patrols in the Indian Ocean Region, responded swiftly to the distress call. As the warship closed in, the pirates abandoned their attempt and fled the scene, apparently deterred by the approaching naval presence.

Indian Navy Marine Commandos (MARCOS), the service's elite special forces unit, then boarded the vessel to sanitise it, conducting a thorough search to ensure no threats remained and verifying the safety of all crew members. No injuries were reported among the crew, and the vessel was able to resume its voyage after the all-clear.