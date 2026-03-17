/Indian Navy dispatches two warship task forces to escort tankers after Hormuz transit

Published: Mar 17, 2026, 24:24 IST | Updated: Mar 17, 2026, 24:25 IST
The Indian Navy has deployed two dedicated warship task forces to the Gulf region. These forces are providing a security corridor for tankers and merchant vessels as they exit the volatile Strait of Hormuz.
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(Photograph: ANI)
Indian Navy deployes task force to escort vessels
The Indian Navy has deployed two specialised warship task forces to secure the passage of vital energy shipments, Business Today reported, citing news agency ANI. These warships are providing active escort and support to merchant vessels and tankers carrying crude oil and liquefied gas. This deployment ensures that Indian energy security remains intact despite the growing maritime volatility near the Strait of Hormuz.
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Iran restricts shipping through Strait of Hormuz
The naval mission comes as Tehran enforces strict restrictions on the Strait of Hormuz, a global chokepoint for energy. While Iran has limited traffic, it is reportedly allowing selected tankers linked to India and China to pass. The Indian Navy is prioritising these vessels to prevent supply disruptions, offering a critical safety net for Indian-flagged vessels bound for domestic ports.
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(Photograph: ANI)
Shivalik docks at Mundra Port
First Indian LPG tanker, Shivalik, arrived safely at Mundra Port on Monday. Two more vessels are expected to reach Indian shores by Tuesday. Currently, 22 Indian-flagged ships, carrying 611 seafarers, remain operational within the Persian Gulf. Many of these are high-capacity oil and gas tankers that require constant monitoring and protection during their transit out of the region.
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(Photograph: AFP)
Trump Calls for multinational naval coalition
US President Donald Trump has repeatedly called for the formation of a multinational coalition to reopen the waterway. He called on allies, including Japan, France, and Britain, to deploy their warships to restore global shipping flows.
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(Photograph: AFP)
Rubio to reveal international coaliton partners
On Monday, US President Donald Trump on Monday signalled a potential coalition of countries to reopen shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, saying US Secretary of State Marco Rubio will announce the names of countries which will assist the US military efforts in securing the waterway.
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(Photograph: AFP)
Araghchi: Iran blocking Hormuz only for hostile countries
Iran's foreign minister, Abbas Araghchi, said that the Strait of Hormuz is only closed for enemies and those supporting their aggression, and vowed to fight the war against the United States and Israel as long as necessary.