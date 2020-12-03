Indian Navy played key role in deterring Chinese forces: Top official

Amid the ongoing standoff between Indian and Chinese forces in the Line of Actual Control (LAC) region at Ladakh, a top naval officer said on Thursday that Indian Navy has played a crucial role in "deterring" Beijing's aggression.

"The Navy is a silent service and once you sail over the horizon, nobody knows what happens, except those who have communication systems on the ships. The Navy played an important role in deterring the PLA (Navy) at that time and the message has gone across to them very unambiguously that they cannot mess with us at sea or on land," said Vice Admiral Anil Kumar Chawla, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Southern Naval Command," as quoted by The Indian Express.

Chawla also said that the situation had given the forces impetus to focus on developing strengths, including human resource, operation capabilities, among others while talking to reporters on the occasion of Navy Week.

Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh on Thursday said that the force is ready for various threats in the maritime region, including China.

He also said the Indian Navy's surveillance aircraft P-8I and Heron drones are deployed in the LAC to track Chinese activities.

"Whatever we are doing is in close coordination with the Army and the Indian Air Force," said the chief admiral.

India and China are locked in a tensed border row in eastern Ladakh for about seven months which was escalated by the Chinese military's aggression.

