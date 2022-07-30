Indian man wins Rs10 million lottery hours before selling house to pay off debt

An Indian man from southern Kerala state, who was on the verge of selling his house to pay off a debt, couldn’t believe his luck when he won a lottery of Rs 10 million cash (US $133,4000 approx.)

Mohammed Bava, 50, a resident of Manjeshwar in Kasaragod district, works as a painter. He was in dire need of cash as he borrowed around Rs 5 million rupees from his relatives and a bank. He took the loan for the marriage of his two daughters to settle losses he had incurred in the real-estate business. He had also borrowed money to send his son Nizamudheen to Qatar,

Left with no option, he had decided to sell his 2,000-square feet house. On Monday, just two hours before taking the token advance for the sale of his house, he came to know that he won the jackpot prize of Rs 10 million. The results were declared on Sunday.

After winning the jackpot, Bava, as expected, decided not to sell the house. "I won the lottery. So, there is no need to sell the house. When we get the prize, all our issues will be sorted out," Bava told ZeeNews.

He had bought the winning ticket from Amma Lottery Agency in Hosangadi. According to reports, Mohammed got around Rs 6.3 million after the deduction of taxes, which is more than the money he owed.

"I was not a regular buyer of lottery tickets. I know that lottery agent personally, so when he used to pass my house, he used to give me some tickets. I bought this particular ticket under a lot of stress because I didn’t know what to do", Bava said.

When inquired about what would he do with the money after repaying the loan, Bava said he would spend the rest of the amount on the poor and needy.

