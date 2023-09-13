ugc_banner

Indian govt calls all-party meeting on September 17 ahead of Parliament special session

ANI
New Delhi, India Updated: Sep 13, 2023, 04:24 PM IST

Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi Photograph:(ANI)

Story highlights

The opposition has also criticised the BJP-led central government for calling a special session of Parliament without disclosing the agenda.

Ahead of the special session of Parliament, a meeting of the floor leaders of all parties has been called on September 17, Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi informed on Wednesday.

A five-day special session of the Parliament will be held from September 18 to 22.

"Ahead of the parliament session from the 18th of this month, an all-party floor leaders meeting has been convened on the 17th at 4.30 PM," Minister Pralhad Joshi posted on social media platform X, (Formerly Twitter).

"The invitation for the same has been sent to concerned leaders through email. Letter to follow," he added.

Earlier, the Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister informed about the five-day special session of Parliament from September 18-22.

The agenda for the special session was however not revealed yet.

The Monsoon Session of Parliament, which concluded last month, was held in the old Parliament building. The announcement of the Special Session came as a surprise in political circles with the parties gearing up for assembly polls in five states later this year. 

