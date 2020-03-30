Indian Council of Medical Research conducts over 34,000 coronavirus tests

Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said that it had conducted 34,931 tests across the country to track the coronavirus outbreak in the country.

"Capacity utilization in the ICMR network is around 30 per cent. We have increased the number of laboratories, 113 have been made functional and 47 private laboratories have been given the approval to conduct COVID-19 tests," ICMR's R. Gangakhedkar said.

On Monday, a 41-year-old man tested positive for coronavirus in Rajasthan taking the total number of cases in the state to 60.

A 45-year-old COVID-19 patient died in Gujarat on Monday with the state toll rising to six even as Andhra Pradesh reported two new cases of coronavirus taking the number of those affected to 23 in state.

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and senior officers over a video chat discussed measures to enforce lockdown and maintain social distancing to contain the spread of coronavirus.

In the Supreme Court on Monday, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, told India's apex court that central government and all state governments were taking "all necessary steps" to contain the virus.

India's top court heard the peitition through video conferencing. Advocate Alakh Alok Srivastava had filed a petition seeking food, water, shelter and urgent services for migrant workers.