PM introduces 'Yoga With Modi' video series, says exercise an integral part of his life

The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi today shared a series of videos called "Yoga With Modi" on Twitter in response to a question from yesterday's "Mann Ki Baat" address.

A user had asked the PM how he stays fit. To this, the PM couldn't respond yesterday as it was a COVID-19 centred address. However, Modi gifted us with not just advice, but a whole series of yoga videos, with more expected to arrive over time.

"During yesterday’s #MannKiBaat, someone asked me about my fitness routine during this time. Hence, thought of sharing these Yoga videos. I hope you also begin practising Yoga regularly", he tweeted.

During yesterday’s #MannKiBaat, someone asked me about my fitness routine during this time. Hence, thought of sharing these Yoga videos. I hope you also begin practising Yoga regularly. https://t.co/Ptzxb7R8dN — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 30, 2020 ×

Additionally, the PM said that he is neither a medical nor a health expert, and that he spreads the message of Yoga simply because it constitutes an important part of his life.

I am neither a fitness expert nor a medical expert. Practising Yoga has been an integral part of my life for many years and I have found it beneficial. I am sure many of you also have other ways of remaining fit, which you also must share with others. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 30, 2020 ×

As stated by the PM, the series is available in different languages for all.

The videos however, do not feature the PM, but an animated version of him.

To access the clips, one can go over to Modi's YouTube channel.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently addressed the nation as part of his “Mann Ki Baat” segment.

Also read: 'I'm with you', assures PM Modi during his coronavirus-centred 'Mann Ki Baat' address

The country is currently grappling with the COVID-19 pandemic, with over 900 confirmed cases in the country, and 25 deaths so far.

The PM started off his address by apologising for the extreme steps taken by his administration in the battle against COVID-19.