'I'm with you', assures PM Modi during his coronavirus-centred 'Mann Ki Baat' address

Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently addressed the nation as part of his “Mann Ki Baat” segment.

The country is currently grappling with the COVID-19 pandemic, with over 900 confirmed cases in the country, and 25 deaths so far.

The PM started off his address by apologising for the extreme steps taken by his administration in the battle against COVID-19.

Also read: Coronavirus: Finance ministry asks banks to ensure liquidity flow, smooth operations

“I apologise for taking these harsh steps which have caused difficulties in your lives, especially the poor people”, he asserted.

Recently, visuals of migrant labourers around the National Capital Region huddling out of the city caused an uproar on social media. Many of them were compelled to undertake the journey to their hometowns on foot in the absence of public transport.

The PM added, “These tough measures were needed to win this battle. It is a tough fight…”

He reiterated the need to keep India safe, and pitched it as collective responsibility of everybody.

Turns out, the PM has been in constant touch with people on the frontlines of fighting the pandemic.

“During the last few days, I have spoken to many people over the phone, to boost their zeal, in turn, they have increased my enthusiasm too”, he said, while adding that we all should learn from their experiences.

Also read: Is the COVID-19 pandemic threatening ongoing vaccination programmes?

The PM further invoked the hardships faced by first-responders and soldiers during the crisis.

“Many soldiers are fighting the virus from outside the confines of their homes. These are our front line soldiers, especially our brothers and sisters on duty as nurses, doctors, and paramedical staff”, he said.

He also spoke extensively about the healthcare workers and the hardships faced by them amid the crisis.

"To know the capability with which we are dealing with this pandemic at medical level, I spoke to doctors who are leading the frontline in this battle. Their daily activity is synchronous with that of their patients," Modi said.

Also read: Paramilitary forces report first COVID-19 cases: BSF officer, CISF jawan test positive

2020 is the International Year of the Nurse and Midwife. While referring to this, he called it a coincidence for it to fall on the same year as the killer COVID-19 pandemic.

"At many places, people have taken their responsibilities very seriously. They quarantined themselves even when they were not showing any symptoms. So when people are behaving so responsibly, it is unfair to ill-treat them," the PM said, probably referring to reports of people harassing health workers.

To culminate his address, the PM asked people to keep up the fight against the virus. “I am with you”, he asserted.