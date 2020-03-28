Coronavirus: Finance ministry asks banks to ensure liquidity flow, smooth operations

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday asked public and private sector banks to ensure uninterrupted banking operations and flow of liquidity — in order to ensure there is least negative impact of the coronavirus lockdown on the economy.

In a series of tweets, the office of Sitharaman said that she spoke to chiefs of public sector banks and representatives of private banks on Saturday.

"The FM acknowledged the role of public sector banks and encouraged them to keep up their efforts in providing uninterrupted banking services across the country. #IndiaFightsCorona," it said, in a tweet.

She also asked the PSB chiefs to make sure there was adequate liquidity at the branches, ATMs and banking correspondent level.

The finance minister’s office also said that Sitharaman held calls with the representatives of private sector banks and requested them to ensure uninterrupted banking services along with maintenance of social distancing.

Sitharaman also tweeted that she spoke to Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh regarding the difficulties faced by banks in the state.

The Department of Financial Services (DFS) — in view to ease functioning of banking services for customers — has created a Twitter handle "@DFSFightsCorona", where people can post their queries and complaints.

According to the Union health ministry, the total number of coronavirus cases in India has shot upto 918, including 19 deaths.