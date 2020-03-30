Confirmed coronavirus cases rise to 1071 in India; Kerala, Maharashtra most affected

The ministry of health and family welfare said today that the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in India had risen to 1071.

The ministry said there were 942 "active cases" of the COVID-19, with 99 cured so far. There were 29 deaths due to the virus in India, the ministry informed.

Kerala had the highest number of cases totaling 194, followed by Maharasthra with 193. There were 53 new cases reported in the national capital.

Rohit Kansal, Principal Secretary-Planning, J&K said that no new cases of coronavirus were reported from Kashmir today, however, in Jammu there were three new cases of coronavirus.

The Institute of Medical Sciences in Jammu & Kashmir said a woman from Srinagar who was the first coronavirus patient in Kashmir tested negative on Sunday.

In Delhi, All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) said it would be converting its Trauma Centre complex into a dedicated COVID-19 hospital.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Civil Aviation said Air India and Alliance Air flights are being operated to carry out supply operations across the country. The ministry is coordinating with state governments for the supply of medical equipment and other essential items to fight the coronavirus outbreak.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath in a letter of to Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal assured that his government will take care of all residents of Delhi amid the large scale migrant movement due to the coronavirus.