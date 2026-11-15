/Indian Coast Guard on alert as likely severe cyclone brews in Bay of Bengal

As the weather system developing along India's eastern seaboard has a potential to evolve into a severe cyclonic storm in the coming days, the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) said that it has significantly stepped-up operational preparedness along the region, initiating a series of proactive measures to safeguard lives, protect property and enhance maritime safety amid dynamic weather conditions.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department's forecast from 8:30 am IST Sunday (15th Nov), the depression over Southeast & adjoining Southwest Bay of Bengal lay about 630 km east of Trincomalee (Sri Lanka), 690 km west-southwest of Sri Vijaya Puram (Andaman & Nicobar Islands), 840 km east-southeast of Chennai (Tamil Nadu), 1010 km south-southeast of Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) and 1130 km south-southeast of Gopalpur (Odisha).

It is very likely to move north-northwestwards, intensify further into a Cyclonic Storm over the central parts of south & adjoining westcentral Bay of Bengal on 16th November and into a Severe Cyclonic Storm over westcentral Bay of Bengal on 17th November, 2026. Thereafter, it is likely to intensify further and move northwestwards towards Andhra Pradesh coast during subsequent 2 days.

In line with this, ICG said that its ships and aircraft have been placed on heightened alert and kept ready for immediate deployment. Coast Guard Radar Stations are also maintaining continuous surveillance of the developing weather system, while maritime patrols are being intensified to disseminate timely weather warnings and safety advisories to fishermen, merchant vessels and other mariners at sea.

Remote Operating Stations (ROS) at Chennai and other locations are broadcasting weather warnings and advisories in regional languages over the VHF channels to ensure timely dissemination to the maritime community. Vessels at anchorage are being cautioned, and port authorities are being kept informed to facilitate appropriate precautionary and preventive measures.

The Indian Coast Guard Disaster Response Teams (DRTs) have been formed along the Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Andhra Pradesh coasts for immediate mobilisation and reinforcements to handle emergent situations. Further, ICG ships and aircraft are maintaining high state of readiness to undertake Search and Rescue (SAR), evacuation and Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) operations at short notice.