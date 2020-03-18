Indian army soldier's father from Ladakh confirmed with coronavirus

There is now one confirmed case of COVID-19 in the Indian Army after a soldier from Ladakh whose father had travelled to Iran tested positive.

The Army has taken large scale precautions to prevent the infection from spreading.

It has suspended all courses in the military starting from next Monday which includes courses for officers who are taking up senior command positions.

The courses which are already underway will continue but with major precautions in place. All non-essential training regimes have been cancelled and conferences too have been postponed or have gone digital.

The National Defence College will remain closed until March 31 with recruitment drives postponed by a month.

An advisory has been issued to all military staff to avoid mass gatherings as much as possible which includes festival celebrations as well as visits to shopping malls and movie theatres.

The Indian Navy has also issued health advisories to all naval ships moving in international waters. Earlier, the Navy had deferred Milan - the largest ever multi-country wargame involving 30 nations.