/Indian Army's New chief outlines 'VIJAY' vision for modern, self-reliant force

New Delhi: New Indian Army General Dhiraj Seth has pledged to steer India's 1.3-million-strong force through an era of technological transformation and integrated warfare while upholding the core mantra of "Nation First". In his first public address after taking over from General Upendra Dwivedi, General Seth struck a tone of continuity and ambition.

"It is a moment of great pride and humility for me to assume charge as the 31st Chief of the Army Staff," he said. "I accept this responsibility with an unwavering commitment to the ideals of Duty, Honour and Nation First."

The new chief paid tribute to fallen soldiers and thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh for their trust. He described the Indian Army as "combat-ready and battle-hardened", fully prepared for current challenges, but stressed the need for accelerated modernisation.

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Central to his vision is the acronym VIJAY, a strategic roadmap drawn from guidance under the "Decade of Transformation".

Each letter outlines a clear priority:

V for Vigilance: Maintaining constant alertness along borders and against emerging threats, with high operational readiness.

I for Innovation and Transformation: Emphasising new doctrines and technological solutions to match the evolving character of warfare.

J for Jointness and Integration: Deepening synergy with the Navy and Air Force, alongside military-civil fusion in a "Whole-of-Nation" approach to support Viksit Bharat 2047.

A for Atmanirbharta: Pushing self-reliance with the aim "To Win Our Wars with Indigenous Solutions".

Y for Yodha First: Prioritising soldiers, from Agniveers to veterans and Veer Naris, through better training, technology, and welfare.

General Seth explicitly linked his priorities to the Prime Minister’s guiding mantra of JAI for the armed forces. "I firmly believe that the mantra of ‘JAI’... forms the foundation of my priorities under the acronym ‘VIJAY’ and will guide us towards success," he declared.

"Therefore, my guiding motto will be: JAI se VIJAY."