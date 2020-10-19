Indian Army captures Chinese soldier in Ladakh

Indian security personnel captured a Chinese soldier in the Chumar-Demchok area of Ladakh.

"Chinese soldier apprehended by security forces in Chumar-Demchok area of Ladakh. He might have entered Indian territory inadvertently. He will be returned to Chinese Army as per established protocol after following due procedure," as sources told news agency ANI.

Initial reports suggest People's Liberation Army (PLA) soldier was carrying civil and military documents when he was caught by the Indian Army, reports India Today.

It also said the Chinese soldier is of corporal-rank and from Shangxizhen town of the central Chinese province of Zhejiang.



