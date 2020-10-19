Twitter issues clarification following backlash for showing J&K in China

A day after facing severe backlash for showing Jammu and Kashmir as a Chinese territory, Twitter has issued a clarification on Monday and called it a "technical issue".

"We became aware of this technical issue on Sunday, and understand and respect the sensitivities around it. Teams have worked swiftly to investigate and resolve the concerned geotag issue," a Twitter spokesperson said on Monday, as quoted by news agency ANI.

On Sunday, the social media giant was harshly criticised after its location tag in a live broadcast displayed Jammu and Kashmir as a region in China.

The issue first came into fore after Kanchan Gupta, Distinguished Fellow, Observer Research Foundation (ORF) raised the matter on Sunday, calling Twitter's actions as a move to "reconfigure history".

"So Twitter has decided to reconfigure geography and declare Jammu & Kashmir as part of People's Republic of China. If this is not a violation of India laws, what is? Citizens of India have been punished for far less. But US Big Tech is above the law?, Gupta tweeted.



