Indian Air Force unveils new combat uniform during its 90th anniversary celebrations

The Indian Air Force today celebrates its 90th anniversary. On the occasion, a new indigenously made camouflage combat uniform of the IAF has been unveiled. The new battle fatigues are similar to the ones which were introduced for the Indian army on the occasion of the 74th edition of Army Day commemorations this year.

As per Times Now, the new battle fatigues carry a digitally pixelated design and not the organic patterns that were used earlier.

The digital pattern of the new uniform is all-terrain friendly. It gives the personnel the freedom and the flexibility to seamlessly move from deserts to mountainous lands, to woodlands etc.

Besides the new pattern, the uniform will have a different, more breathable, lightweight fabric and design that will increase the comfort and efficiency of personnel.

As per reports, ergonomic fitting is a feature that allows both male and female ground duty personnel to maximise their operational capability.

The all-terrain, all-weather can be mass-produced which will also help manufacturers cut production costs.

PTI reports that a senior IAF officer who was wearing the new pattern of combat uniform during the anniversary celebrations in Chandigarh, said that the new pattern is called a "disruptive pattern" and it is a terrain pattern.

"If you are undertaking an operation in hilly areas, in desert or in jungle, this pattern merges with the terrain so that we remain camouflaged while undertaking our military operations. This is very light cloth and moreover, boots are also light," he said adding that the uniform is indigenously made.

