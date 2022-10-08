India: Centre gives approval for creation of a weapon system branch for IAF officers, says Air Chief Marshal

The central government has approved the establishment of a weapon system branch for the officers of the Indian Air Force, which would save it 3,400 crore on flying training, as per Air Chief Marshal V. R. Chaudhari, in Chandigarh.

In his statement during the IAF's 90th anniversary celebrations, Air Chief Marshal Chaudhari noted that this is the first time since Independence that a new operational branch is being formed.

"On this historic occasion, it is my privilege to announce that the government has approved the creation of a weapon system branch for the officers in the IAF.

"This is the first time since Independence that a new operational branch is being created," he said.

“The weapon system branch will essentially man the specialised streams of surface-to-surface missiles, surface-to-air-missiles, remotely piloted aircraft, and weapon system operators in twin and multi-crew aircraft,” he said.

“Creation of this branch would result in savings of over ₹3,400 crore due to the reduced expenditure on flying training,” the IAF chief said.

On October 8, 2022, a formal parade was held at the air force base. A march-past was conducted after the Air Chief Marshal had inspected the procession.

Senior IAF officers in attendance were Air Marshal Sreekumar Prabhakaran, Air-Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Western Air Command.

(With inputs from agencies)

