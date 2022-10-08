Bus hits truck, catches fire in Nashik leaving 11 dead, injuring 24

A bus hit a truck and caught fire in Maharashtra's Nashik city early Saturday, leaving 11 persons dead and injuring 24, the police said. The accident took place on Aurangabad Road around 5 am, an official said. The private bus had around 30 passengers.

It hit the truck at Nandur Naka and caught fire soon after, the official said. The injured were rushed to a nearby hospital, he said. The bus was travelling from Yavatmal to Mumbai, while the truck was going to Pune from Nashik.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said that the cause of the accident will be investigated. The Chief Minister's office said the government will bear the medical expenses of the wounded.

An ex gratia of Rs 5 lakh each to the next of kin of those who died in the accident has also been announced, Nashik guardian minister Dada Bhuse told ANI.

(With inputs from agencies)