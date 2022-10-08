200kg heroin en route to India from Afghanistan via Pakistan seized by NCB

A joint operation by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and the Indian Navy has led to the seizure of 200 kilogrammes of Afghanistani Heroin worth 1.45 million USD or 1,200 crores INR off of an Iranian Vessel.

Talking to the press, NCB's Deputy Director General (operations) Sanjay Kumar Singh said that the agencies have also arrested six Iranian nationals and that the boat and the seized drugs were brought to Mattancherry wharf.

"The NCB has now seized the vessel and 200 kg of heroin. The six Iranian crew members have also been arrested under relevant sections of the NDPS Act, 1985," he said.

As per PTI, Singh reported that the investigation is still on and that the Heroin was found in 200 packets with markings and packing unique to Afghanistan and Pakistan-based drug cartels.

The crew tried to escape by jumping into the sea said, Singh. They also tried to dump the consignment.

Some drug packets reportedly carried 'Scorpion' seal markings, while others had 'dragon' seal markings. The drugs were packed in seven-layer waterproof packing.

"Preliminary investigation revealed that the seized drug was sourced from Afghanistan and was transported to Pakistan. This consignment was then loaded into the now-seized vessel off the Pakistan coast in a mid-sea exchange," NCB said in its statement.

The vessel set sail to Indian waters for further delivery to a Sri Lankan vessel. While efforts are being made to identify, and intercept the Sri Lankan vessel it is yet to be traced.

As per the NCB trafficking of Afghan heroin into India via the Arabian Sea and Indian ocean has increased over the past years.

"The southern route for trafficking of heroin from Afghanistan i.e., From Afghanistan to Makran coast of Iran and Pakistan and then onwards to various countries in the Indian Ocean Region including India has gained prominence over the last few years."

(With inputs from agencies)

