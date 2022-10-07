New Delhi raises 'alarming' issue with Islamabad on death of six Indian prisoners in Pakistan in nine months

Indian Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) raised an "alarming" issue with Islamabad on Friday (October 7) stating that six Indian prisoners, who completed their jail terms, died in Pakistan in the last nine months.

Arindam Bagchi, the ministry's spokesperson, said that five of the six Indians were fishermen. Demanding answers, he said that Pakistan is "duty-bound" to ensure the safety and security of all Indian prisoners.

At a media briefing, Bagchi said: "Six Indians, five of them fishermen, died in Pakistani custody in the last nine months or so. All the six, interestingly, had completed their sentences, but what we would say, were illegally detained by Pakistan despite completing their sentences and in spite of multiple demands by the Indian side for their release and repatriation."

WATCH | WION Dispatch: India raises objection to US envoy's visit to PoK

According to the spokesperson, there has been an increase in the number of deaths of Indian fishermen in Pakistan.

He further said: "The increasing incidents of deaths of Indian fishermen is alarming and raises the question of their safety and security in Pakistani jails. The matter has been raised by our high commission in Islamabad as well as with the Pakistani high commission here. We request the Pakistan government once again to release and repatriate all Indian prisoners immediately."

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.