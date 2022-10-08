Indian Air Force Day 2022: Major announcements made during 90th anniversary celebrations

Fly past

Nearly 80 military aircraft and helicopters will participate later in the day in an Air Force Day fly-past at the Sukhna Lake complex here, an event which will be attended by President Droupadi Murmu and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

It is for the first time that the IAF has decided to hold its annual Air Force Day parade and fly-past outside the Delhi-NCR.

"In a break from tradition, we have decided to conduct the AF Day parade in Chandigarh this year and in different locations across the country from here onwards," said the IAF chief.

(Photograph:IANS)