Indian Air Force assists conflict-ridden Sudan with 24,000 kg relief material

The Indian Air Force flew 24,000 kg of humanitarian relief supplies to assist the war-torn nation of Sudan and will bring back about 150 Indians who are stuck there. “Today, a C-17 aircraft of the #IAF got airborne for Sudan carrying 24,000 kg of relief material. On its return journey, the aircraft will bring back approximately 150 stranded Indians,” IAF tweeted.

Sudanese Army and paramilitary forces jointly overthrew the Sudan government in 2021. The two feuding groups were once allies. However, the former did not agree with the idea of integrating RSF with the army. This resulted in a fight for dominance that eventually turned into a full-fledged civil war. The bloodiest fights have taken place in Khartoum, with combat also occurring throughout in the nation. Operations Kaveri On April 24, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the evacuation programme "Operation Kaveri," which bears the name of one of the major rivers from South India. New Delhi established separate control centres in Jeddah and Port Sudan to accommodate the passengers while maintaining close communication with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) through the Indian embassy in Khartoum.

Nearly a fortnight after launching ‘Operation Kaveri’ to bring back stranded citizens from the conflict-ridden country of Sudan, the Indian government on 5 May wrapped up the evacuation programme.

The Indian Air Force C130 flight brought the final batch of 47 passengers home which culminated the highly laborious and dangerous operation. In total, 3,862 people were moved out of Sudan, informed External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Twitter.

"An Indian Air Force C130 J flight carrying 47 passengers has landed in India. With this arrival, 3862 persons have been moved out of Sudan through #OperationKaveri," Jaishankar had said. The EAM also appreciated nations for helping New Delhi in its operations to evacuate its citizens with safely.

"From Jeddah, airforce and commercial flights have brought people home. We are grateful to Saudi Arabia for hosting them and facilitating this process. Also appreciate the support of Chad, Egypt, France, South Sudan, UAE, UK, USA and UN," he wrote at the time.

A total of 17 aircraft from Sudan were piloted by the Indian Air Force, and five Indian Navy ships also assisted in the evacuation.