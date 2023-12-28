LIVE TV
India: Wife stabs husband in eyes with scissors for demanding tea

LucknowEdited By: Abhinav SinghUpdated: Dec 28, 2023, 05:21 PM IST
main img

Three days prior to the incident, Ankit's wife had filed a complaint of assault against him and his family Photograph:(Others)

Ankit had married the woman three years ago but the marital bliss soon gave way to frequent fights and domestic quarrels

In a shocking incident, a woman in the Baghpat district of the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh allegedly stabbed her husband in the eyes with a pair of scissors after he asked for a cup of tea. The woman later fled the scene, fearing arrest by the police. 

According to local reports, the victim has been identified as Ankit who resided in House No. 6 on Badoli Road of the district. He had married the woman three years ago but the marital bliss soon gave way to frequent fights and domestic quarrels. 

On the day of the fateful accident, Ankit requested a cup of tea which enraged the wife who grabbed the scissors and stabbed him in the eye. Ankit instantly fell to the ground and started bleeding heavily.

Upon hearing the commotion, Ankit's sister-in-law arrived at the scene and informed the police about the incident. The victim was rushed to the nearest community health centre with the doctors referred him to a hospital in Meerut. 

The police have registered a case against the wife of Ankit and initiated a probe in connection with the matter.

"Under Baraut police station area, a case is being registered at Baraut police station in connection with the attack by the wife on her husband with scissors due to family reasons," the police said. 

Notably, three days prior to the incident, Ankit's wife had filed a complaint of assault against him and his family. 

"Three days ago, the young man’s wife had complained of assault against the young man along with his brother and sister-in-law. At present, investigation has been started on the complaint of the youth. Further action will be taken after investigation. Two teams have been deployed to arrest the accused woman," the police added.

(With inputs from agencies)

Abhinav Singh

Football. Cricket. Politics. Geopolitics. In no particular order.

