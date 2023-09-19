Study: Financial fraud top cybercrime in India

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 19, 2023, 09:30 AM IST
According to a study by Future Crime Research Foundation, an IIT Kanpur incubated startup, financial fraud is the number one form of cybercrime in India. Right, and the study shows that between January 2020 and June 2023 financial frauds accounted for over 75 per cent of the Cybercrimes in India.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos