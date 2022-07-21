India Vice-President elections 2022 | A look at NDA's candidate Jagdeep Dhankar

Even as India waits for the results of the 16th Presidential elections with bated breath, the race for the selection of the next Vice-President of the country has also begun. M. Venkaiah Naidu's term as vice-president ends on August 10, and the election to choose his replacement will take place on August 6. The ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has chosen Jagdeep Dhankhar as its vice presidential candidate. The joint opposition has pitted Margaret Alva as their candidate against Dhankar.

Let's take a look at NDA candidate Jagdeep Dhankar and his career before being chosen as the vice-president candidate.

Early career:

Dhankar is a renowned law practitioner. In 1979, he registered as an attorney with the Rajasthan High Court. Later he practised law in the Supreme Court of India.

The Sutlej River water dispute, for which Dhankar argued in 2016 on behalf of the state of Haryana, is one significant case in which he was involved.

Political career:

Dhankar during his political career has been a member of India's three political parties: Janata Dal, Congress and BJP.

In the years 1989 to 1991, he served as an MP from Jhunjhunu constituency of Rajasthan, and represented Janata Dal in the Lok Sabha.

In the 10th Legislative Assembly of Rajasthan, from 1993 to 1998, he served as a Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) representing Kishangarh.

In 1990, during the short-lived Chandra Shekhar government, he was appointed Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs.

He joined BJP in 2008 and in July 2019, shortly after Prime Minister Narendra Modi took office for the second time, he was named Governor of West Bengal.

On Sunday, he submitted his letter of resignation as governor of West Bengal.

Filing his nomination in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said: "Not even in my dreams did I think that a common man like me would be given such an opportunity. A farmer`s son has filed his nomination today...Grateful to PM Modi and the leadership for this opportunity," said Dhankhar after filing his nomination.

"I will always strive to enhance the democratic values of the country. Never thought even in my dreams that a person with a humble background like me will get this opportunity."