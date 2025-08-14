India is set to up its engagement with wider Asia in next few weeks with a series of high level incoming and outgoing visits. These include the visit of South Korean foreign minister Cho Hyun, Fiji Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka and PM Modi's visit to Japan for the annual India, Japan summit.

The South Korean foreign minister Cho Hyun will be visiting Delhi over the weekend, with focus on semiconductors, green hydrogen, trade and maritime security. Both countries continue to engage in the Indo Pacific, driven by common concerns on security. FM Hyun was South Korea's ambassador to India from 2015-17. In July, both the foreign ministers held talks, with focus on "broadening the scope" of strategic cooperation, the South Korean foreign ministry said in a readout.

This will be followed by Fiji PM Rabuka's India visit next weekend. The visit will be seen as key to his policy of mending India ties, given that he led the military coups in 1987 to overthrow the elected government of Fiji’s first Indo-Fijian prime minister Timoci Bavadra that led to riots against the Indo Fijians, & deteriorating ties with Delhi.

Rabuka met PM Modi on the sidelines of the India-Pacific Islands Cooperation (FIPIC) summit in 2023 in Papua New Guinea and conferred his country's highest civilian honor, the companion of the order of Fiji. At the Girmit day celebrations, to mark the arrival of Indians in Fiji, he lauded the role of Indian origin people in his country.

The PM later travels to Japan for the annual India, Japan summit to hold talks with Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba. Both countries have been key partners, from security and stability in the Indo Pacific, to development partnership to investment and infrastructure. Last year, PM Modi and Japan PM Ishiba met on the sidelines of the ASEAN summit in Laos. The country, both PM Ishiba and FM Iwaya extended condolences to India after the Pahalgam terror attack by Pakistan trained terrorists.

India's Russia, China pre scheduled engagements



India's upping of engagement, in wider Indo pacific comes even as Chinese Foreign minister Wang Yi travels to India next week for border talks (SR Level talks) on 18th August, and EAM Dr S Jaishankar travels to Russia for talks with FM Lavrov on 21st August. Contrary to claims that Delhi's engagement with Russia, China is coming in the backdrop of deteriorating US, India ties, these visits were in the process of being undertaken much before.