/Independence Day 2025: From sanitation workers to ‘lakhpati didis’ diverse special guests to join PM Modi at Red Fort

India is gearing up for the celebration of the 79th anniversary of Independence Day on Friday. Like every year, against the backdrop of the historic Red Fort, people from different walks of life will join to participate in the celebration of Independence Day in New Delhi. Almost 5,000 special guests will join PM Modi on the historic day as he hoists the Tricolour for the first time in his third term. From sanitation workers, innovative farmers, to grassroots panchayat leaders and self-reliant women entrepreneurs, here is the list of all the special guests.