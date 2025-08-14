LOGIN
Published: Aug 14, 2025, 11:42 IST | Updated: Aug 14, 2025, 11:42 IST
Independence Day 2025: From sanitation workers to ‘lakhpati didis’ diverse special guests to join PM Modi at Red Fort

Indian soldiers prepare for the guard of honour before the arrival of India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Red Fort during the celebrations to mark the country's 77th Independence Day in New Delhi on August 15, 2023 Photograph: (AFP)

The Independence Day 2025 celebration special guest list includes diverse and inclusive individuals from grassroots champions to national achievers, reflecting India’s progress and cultural richness.

India is gearing up for the celebration of the 79th anniversary of Independence Day on Friday. Like every year, against the backdrop of the historic Red Fort, people from different walks of life will join to participate in the celebration of Independence Day in New Delhi. Almost 5,000 special guests will join PM Modi on the historic day as he hoists the Tricolour for the first time in his third term. From sanitation workers, innovative farmers, to grassroots panchayat leaders and self-reliant women entrepreneurs, here is the list of all the special guests.

Special Guests

According to the PIB press release by the Government of India, the special guests will include

  • Contribution to Sporting Achievements-
  1. Indian contingent of Special Olympics 2025
  2. Winner of international sports events

3. Gold Medalists of Khelo India Para Games

  • Contribution to Agriculture and Sustainability
  1. Best performing farmers trained & financially assisted under the National Beekeeping and Honey Mission
  2. Best performing farmers under the scheme on conservation, development and sustainable management of medicinal plants
  3. Best performing farmers, traders/cooperatives who availed credit under the Credit Guarantee Scheme for e-Negotiable Warehouse Receipts
  • Community Leader and Federal Governance champions
  1. Best performing Sarpanches of Open Defecation Free Plus Villages
  2. Best performing Sarpanches of Catch the Rain Abhiyan
  • Youth and Entrepreneurial Activities at Grassroots
  1. Best performing young authors under PM YUVA (Youth Author Mentorship Scheme)
  2. Best performing Youth, skilled and trained under the PM-VIKAS scheme
  3. Best performing entrepreneurs under PM Van Dhan Yojana by TRIFED
  4. Best performing entrepreneurs of the SC/ST community under the National SC/ST Hub Scheme
  5. Best performing students under the PM-DAKSH, SHREYAS and SHRESTA scheme
  6. Best performing Self Help Groups under the VISVAS scheme
  7. Best performing entrepreneurs by NSTFDC
  8. Best performing PACS
  9. Innovators/Entrepreneurs from Innovations for Defence Excellence
  10. Best performing Interns of the PM Internship Scheme
  11. Delhi-based school children who are winners of Online/Offline Quizzes/Competitions
  • Other notable invitees
  1. Tribal children from the native communities of the Andaman & Nicobar Islands
  2. Best performing My Bharat Volunteers
  3. Beneficiaries of PM Awaas Yojana Gramin
  4. 50 better-performing Swachhta workers of the Swachhta Campaign
  5. Beneficiaries of Lakhpati Didi
  6. Anganwadi Workers/Helpers, Supervisors, Child Development Project Officers, Child Care Institutions, Mission Shakti
  7. Rehabilitated bonded labourers, rescued and rehabilitated women & children
  8. Volunteers/instructors involved with International Yoga Day
  9. Sarpanches/village leaders who have reached any one of the central/state sector social welfare schemes at the saturation level
  10. Guests from Vibrant Villages
  11. Self-help groups under the National Rural Livelihoods Mission during the last year

The exhaustive list also includes 1,500 people from various States/Union Territories dressed in traditional attire to witness the grand ceremony. The invitees were sent invitation cards which include the Operation Sindoor logo and the Chenab Bridge watermark, reflecting the “Naya Bharat” theme. A total of 2,500 boy & girl cadets (Army, Navy and Air Force) and ‘My Bharat’ volunteers will participate in the celebrations. ‘My Bharat’ volunteers will sing the National Anthem along with PM Modi. There will be approximately 190 volunteers at the help desk, provisions for a cloakroom, car parking facilities for 250 cars, and wheelchair facilities for differently abled citizens.

