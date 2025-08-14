/Independence Day 2025: From sanitation workers to ‘lakhpati didis’ diverse special guests to join PM Modi at Red Fort

The Independence Day 2025 celebration special guest list includes diverse and inclusive individuals from grassroots champions to national achievers, reflecting India’s progress and cultural richness.
India is gearing up for the celebration of the 79th anniversary of Independence Day on Friday. Like every year, against the backdrop of the historic Red Fort, people from different walks of life will join to participate in the celebration of Independence Day in New Delhi. Almost 5,000 special guests will join PM Modi on the historic day as he hoists the Tricolour for the first time in his third term. From sanitation workers, innovative farmers, to grassroots panchayat leaders and self-reliant women entrepreneurs, here is the list of all the special guests.
According to the PIB press release by the Government of India, the special guests will include
3. Gold Medalists of Khelo India Para Games
The exhaustive list also includes 1,500 people from various States/Union Territories dressed in traditional attire to witness the grand ceremony. The invitees were sent invitation cards which include the Operation Sindoor logo and the Chenab Bridge watermark, reflecting the “Naya Bharat” theme. A total of 2,500 boy & girl cadets (Army, Navy and Air Force) and ‘My Bharat’ volunteers will participate in the celebrations. ‘My Bharat’ volunteers will sing the National Anthem along with PM Modi. There will be approximately 190 volunteers at the help desk, provisions for a cloakroom, car parking facilities for 250 cars, and wheelchair facilities for differently abled citizens.