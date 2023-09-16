India: 3 terrorists killed in Uri encounter, while Kokernag encounter continues on fourth day

Three terrorists were killed in an ongoing encounter in north Kashmir's Uri sector of Baramulla district. The encounter between terrorists and security forces started early this morning in the Hathlanga area of Uri in north Kashmir's Baramulla district. The security forces had a tip off about the presence of terrorists in the area after which a cordon and search operation was launched. It was during this operation that the encounter took place with the terrorists.

''Encounter has started between terrorists and Army & Baramulla Police in the forward area of Uri, Hathlanga in Baramulla district. 2 unidentified terrorists killed in an ongoing gunfight between joint forces and terrorists, operation going on. Further details shall follow, ' said Jammu and Kashmir Police earlier.

Meanwhile, the operation in Gadole forests of Kokernag area in Anantnag district entered the fourth consecutive day. The Indian army earlier lost one more soldier in the Kokernag gunfight on Friday, taking the toll to four.

The security forces resumed the operation today morning after a night halt. It’s the fourth day of the encounter and it has been over 80 hours since the operation began.

Jammu and Kashmir police had earlier said that the terrorists have been spotted and cornered. At least two terrorists, including Uzair Khan of the Lashkar, have been surrounded in the cordon. The Indian army had said that the Army and Police are using modern equipment like drones and other high tech gadgets to conduct the operation.

Security forces also destroyed two terrorist hideouts during the operation. They also recovered one AK 47 rifle, ammunition, food and utensils from these hideouts.

Earlier, two Indian Army officers and a DSP of Jammu and Kashmir Police were martyred in the Anantnag operation. The army colonel was identified as Manpreet Singh, who was Commanding officer of army's 19 Rashtriya Rifles, while the army major was identified as Aashish Dhonchak. The DSP of Jammu and Kashmir Police was identified as Humayun Bhat, son of a retired police officer