India: Two houses torched in Imphal amid fresh violence in Manipur

Fresh violence has been reported on Thursday (Oct 5) in Manipur's Imphal as at least two houses were set on fire in the West district of the northeastern state of India, news agency PTI reported.

Police said that several rounds of bullets were also fired and added that the incident happened in New Keithelmanbi in Patsoi police station area around 10pm (IST) on Wednesday.

Police are probing the incident, but they said that the accused fled the spot after the attack. The incident led to tension in the area.

The blaze was brought under control by the security forces and fire services personnel. Police dispersed a mob of Meitei women who gathered in the area following the incident.

In the aftermath, police have deployed additional security and the situation is under control.

Manipur unrest

Violent clashes broke out in Manipur after a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts in the first week of May aimed at protesting the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status. More than 180 people lost their lives and several hundreds were injured.

Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur's population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley. Tribals - Nagas and Kukis - constitute little over 40 per cent and reside in the hill districts.

(With inputs from agencies)

