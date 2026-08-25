/India transfers DRDO missile technologies to domestic industry in push for self-reliance

India’s Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has approved the transfer of technology for all conventional missile systems developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) to the country’s private and public defence industry. The move is designed to enable domestic production of these systems and advance the government’s goal of greater self-reliance in defence manufacturing.

The decision marks a significant step in shifting advanced weapon technologies from laboratory development to industrial-scale production within India. According to the Ministry of Defence, the transfer will allow qualified Indian companies to manufacture the systems under applicable certifications and regulatory requirements. Officials described it as an important milestone that reflects DRDO’s efforts to leverage the capabilities of domestic industry for both development and production of sophisticated defence equipment.

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The ministry stated that the initiative aims to enhance the operational capabilities of the armed forces, reduce dependence on imports, and increase the share of domestic value addition in defence equipment. It is also expected to strengthen India’s broader defence industrial base and open supply-chain opportunities for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) as well as other technology partners.

“The provision will enable successful transition of missile system development to industrial production,” the ministry said. “The objective is to enhance domestic manufacturing capabilities, strengthen the defence industrial base and create opportunities for the participation of Indian MSMEs and other technology partners in the supply chain.”

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Conventional missile systems form a core part of India’s strategic and tactical arsenal. By making DRDO-developed technologies available to industry, the government seeks to accelerate the move from prototype and limited production runs to larger-scale manufacturing. This aligns with the long-standing policy emphasis on “Aatmanirbharta” or self-reliance in defence, a priority that has gained momentum through successive initiatives encouraging private-sector participation alongside traditional public-sector units.