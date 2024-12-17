New Delhi, India

India will be commissioning the hydrographic survey ship INS Nirdeshak on Wednesday (Dec 18) which will increase India's capabilities in hydrographic surveys not only for its own maritime interests but also for countries in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR). The primary function of the ship will be to conduct comprehensive hydrographic surveys, which include both coastal and deep-water surveys of ports, navigational channels, and maritime limits. It has been fitted with cutting-edge hydrographic survey technologies, including a Multi-Beam Echo Sounder (MBES) that delivers highly precise and detailed seabed mapping, an Autonomous Underwater Vehicle (AUV) enabling survey missions to be conducted in remote and challenging areas and a Remotely Operated Vehicle (ROV) for inspecting underwater structures.

Advertisment

Also read | 'Assault on basic structure of Constitution': Congress slams 'One Nation, One Election' bill in Lok Sabha

Given that the vessel can stay for a long time in the high seas, it has enhanced operational reach. Built by Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers (GRSE) in Kolkata, INS Nirdeshak has significant indigenous content. Not only can it access and operate in strategic and remote areas of the Indian Ocean Region, Andaman and Nicobar Islands but can help countries like Maldives, Sri Lanka and Seychelles.

India has had a history of supporting neighbouring maritime countries with HydroGraphic surveys. During the visit of Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Disanayaka to India, both sides agreed to firm up cooperation in hydrography. Delhi has provided substantial hydrographic assistance to Mauritius, particularly since the 1990s. This assistance has included charting the vast Exclusive Economic Zones (EEZs) of Mauritius, capacity building, and setting up a hydrographic unit for skill development among Mauritian hydrographers. India's National Hydrographic Office has also assisted countries like Kenya, Mozambique, Oman, Seychelles, Sri Lanka, and Tanzania with hydrographic surveys.

Advertisment

Hydrographic surveys are vital for enhancing maritime safety by identifying navigational hazards, updating nautical charts, and supporting the global shipping industry. By providing these services to regional states, India reinforces its role as a preferred maritime partner. Many developing coastal nations lack the necessary resources or expertise for hydrographic mapping.

Also read | BJP, Congress issue whips as 'One Nation, One Election' bill hits Lok Sabha today

INS Nirdeshak will bridge this gap by conducting foreign cooperation surveys and delivering accurate charts and data, essential for economic growth and national development. The vessel’s surveys will support sustainable fisheries, offshore energy development, and climate change impact assessments, which are critical for the well-being of regional communities.

Advertisment

The deployment of INS Nirdeshak will deepen India’s hydrographic collaboration within frameworks such as the Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA) and BIMSTEC. Regular joint hydrographic missions and training programs will enhance interoperability and trust among regional navies. The vessel can be utilized to train personnel from neighbouring countries in hydrographic surveying, fostering self-reliance and technical expertise. Additionally, the ship’s advanced technology and capability to function as a Hospital Ship enable it to assist in post-disaster recovery efforts, such as underwater debris removal and the restoration of navigation channels.