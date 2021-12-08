India: Teenager kills pregnant sister with sickle, mother helps

An 18-year-old boy and his mother have been arrested in Aurangabad District of western Indian state of Maharashtra for murdering his pregnant sister. The duo killed the 19-year old girl as they were unhappy with her decision of eloping and marrying her friend.

The incident took place in Ladgaon village in rural area of the district around 12:30 pm on Sunday. Police suspect that mother and son even took a selfie with the severed head.

The accused, Shobhabai Mote and her 18-year-old son were unhappy about Kirti's (19) decision of marrying her friend Avinash (21). Kirti stayed with Avinash in latter's house in Ladgaon. She was two-months pregnant.

On Sunday, Mote along with her son went to Kirti's house on a bike. Kirti, who was working in field, was delighted to see them and ushered them inside.

Once in the house, Kirti's brother attacked her from behind while their mother held her feet. Media reports quoting police officials have said that there is a suspicion that mother-son duo took selfie with Kirti's severed head. The phone has been sent for forensic analysis to retrieve the images.

At the time of Kirti's murder, her husband Avinash was resting in the house not anticipating such a situation.