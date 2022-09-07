India: Studies, examination and results major causes of anxiety among school students, tells NCERT survey

In India, a recent National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) survey on mental health and well-being of students revealed that studies, examinations and results are major causes of anxiety among school students while over 33 per cent comply with peer pressure most of the times.

As per the survey, at least 73 per cent of students are satisfied with their school life and over 45 per cent of students are not satisfied with their body image. The NCERT surveyed over 3.79 lakh students from 36 states and UTs.

In this year's budget, the government of India took an initiative at a national level for mental health issues and awareness, which is extremely important in the post-covid era.

While presenting the Union Budget for the year 2022-2023, India's Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a National Tele Mental Health Programme keeping in view of 'long Covid'.

Long Covid is the phenomenon of coronavirus-related ailments remaining in patients long after they recover. The government also informed about the rolling out an open platform for the National Digital Health Ecosystem.

The recent NCERT survey emerged to be quite encouraging as it attempts to understand the mental health of students who are going to be the future of the country.

The survey tells that a total of 29 per cent of school students lack concentration, while 43 per cent of students between classes 6 to 12 have mood swings.

The Manodarpan Cell of the NCERT undertook the task of conducting the survey to help understand the perceptions of school students on aspects related to their mental health and well-being.

It collected information from students across gender and grades, middle state (6-8) and secondary stage (9 to 12) between January to March 2022.

The NCERT said that the anonymity of participants was ensured by making the name column optional, allowing students the comfort, privacy and independence to respond.

The survey report released on Tuesday said, "Decline in satisfaction with personal and school life is seen as students shift from middle to secondary stage."

It added, "The secondary stage is marked by challenges of identity crisis, increased sensitivity towards relationships, peer pressure, fear of board examination, anxiety and uncertainty experienced by students for their future admissions, career etc."

