India starts export of coronavirus vaccine to Brazil, Mauritius, and more countries

After administering the coronavirus vaccine in one of the biggest democracies of the world, India has now started exporting the domestically-manufactured vaccine to other parts of the world.

With the intention of helping neighbours and other countries around the world, India, on Friday, started exporting shots of the AstraZeneca-Oxford developed coronavirus vaccine to Brazil.

A shipment of 200,000 doses of Covishield vaccine has already left for the European country, Brazil, on Friday morning.

In addition to this, 100,000 doses were also exported to Mauritius and 50,000 dosages to Seychelles packed in an Indian Navy P-8I maritime reconnaissance aircraft.

#WATCH Mumbai: Indian Navy P-8I maritime reconnaissance aircraft will supply 1 lakh dosages of #COVID19 vaccine to Mauritius and 50,000 dosages to Seychelles. The consignment will be first delivered to Seychelles and then to Mauritius.

Brazil's Foreign Affairs minister took to Twitter to thank India and Jaishankar for keeping Brazil in the priority list of receiving the coronavirus vaccine. "The government of India has placed Brazil on the highest priority: we are one of the first two countries to receive vaccines against Covid purchased in India," he tweeted. (translated text)

Jair Bolsonaro, the President of Brazil, also acknowledged India's supply of vaccines and thanked the Indian government. "The government of India has released vaccine exports against Covid-19, and the first shipments will be sent this Friday to Brazil and Morocco, said the secretary of Foreign Affairs from India," he tweeted.

India has already supplied consignment of 1 million samples of the coronavirus vaccine, almost a week after it requested India to keep Nepal in priority.