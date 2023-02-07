India stands ready, dispatches first batch of earthquake relief material to Turkiye

India dispatched its first batch of earthquake relief items to Turkiye, which was hit by a massive earthquake, the worst since 1939 when a 7.8 magnitude struck Erzincan province leaving at least 30,000 dead and thousands of building damaged. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has issued instructions for "all possible assistance" to the country in the aftermath of the disaster. Thousands are feared dead in the earthquake that measured 7.8 magnitude on the Richter scale and was felt in many neighbouring countries.

Ministry of External Affairs Arindam Bagchi wrote on Twitter, "India's Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) capabilites in action. The 1st batch of earthquake relief material leaves for Türkiye, along with NDRF Search & Rescue Teams, specially trained dog squads, medical supplies, drilling machines & other necessary equipment."

A PMO statement earlier said, "It was decided that Search & Rescue Teams of NDRF and Medical Teams along with relief material would be dispatched immediately in coordination with the Government of Republic of Turkiye."

Dr PK Mishra, Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister, took stock of the situation and discussed immediate relief measures. The meeting was attended by high-level government officials, including the Cabinet Secretary, and representatives from the Ministries of Home Affairs, NDMA, NDRF, Defence, MEA, Civil Aviation, and Health & Family Welfare.

India will dispatch two teams of NDRF, each consisting of 100 personnel and trained dog squads, to the earthquake-hit area to conduct search and rescue operations. In addition, medical teams were also deployed, equipped with trained doctors, paramedics, and essential medicines, to provide immediate medical assistance to those in need.

The Indian government's prompt action in sending NDRF personnel, medical teams, and relief supplies demonstrates New Delhi's dedication to aiding the less fortunate and showing support for the Turkiye people at this testing time.

