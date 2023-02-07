These nations, global organisations pledged support to Turkiye in its quake relief efforts

The international community is left heartbroken as thousands are left dead with widespread destruction in the wake of a deadly earthquake that shook parts of Turkiye and Syria. Since then, many nations and organisations have pledged to help with the rescue operations taking place in northwest Syria and southeast Turkiye. More than 2,600 people have reportedly died as a result of the earthquake, however, the death toll is expected to rise as many are believed to still be buried under debris. Here is the list of countries who extended help to Turkiye and Syria in these tough times.

India

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday that New Delhi is prepared to support the earthquake victims in Turkiye in every way possible. According to a statement from the Prime Minister's Office, two National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF) teams totalling 100 personnel would be flown to the earthquake-hit areas for search and rescue operations. These teams will include specially trained dog squads as well as essential equipment.

Greece

Greece Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said that the country is mobilizing its resources and will assist immediately. Mitsotakis has ordered that specialist teams be dispatched right away to aid with rescue operations. At the airport in Elefsina, a group of 21 firemen, two search and rescue dogs, and a special rescue vehicle had already taken out for Turkiye.

European Union

Over a dozen search and rescue teams from across the European Union are being dispatched to Turkiye on Monday following a devastating earthquake. "We stand in full solidarity with the people of Türkiye and Syria after the deadly earthquake that hit this morning. We mourn with the families of the victims," European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said. "Europe’s support is already on the way and we stand ready to continue helping in any way we can," she added.

China

On Monday, Chinese President Xi Jinping extended condolence letters to the presidents of Turkiye's Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Syria's Bashar al-Assad in response to powerful earthquakes that occurred in both nations. The Turkish and Syrian governments were in contact with China's official foreign assistance organisation, which indicated it was prepared to offer urgent humanitarian relief in accordance with the requirements of the affected people.

Germany

Germany, which is a home to 2.76 million residents of Turkish origin, has offered to provide Turkiye with all the help that it can mobilize. German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser said that Germany’s Federal Agency for Technical Relief (THW), which is primarily comprised of volunteers, had the ability to erect camps with water-purification tools for families who had been displaced by the earthquakes. Generators, tents, and blankets are also being prepared by the THW agency. Berlin will also provide an additional $1.1 million in help to organisations like Malteser International that are delivering humanitarian relief in northwest Syria, she added.

Japan

Japan is sending out a rescue and relief team and offering immediate humanitarian aid.

NATO

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg tweeted, “I am in touch with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, and NATO Allies are mobilizing support now.”

Iran

Nasser Kanaani, a spokesman for the foreign ministry, sent "condolences" to the nations affected by the earthquake and declared his willingness to assist the victims.

Italy

Italian Civil Protection, according to Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, is ready to offer assistance and first aid.

Israel

As the neighbours don't have any formal ties, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu claimed he had granted the go-ahead for relief to be sent to earthquake-stricken Syria after getting a request through diplomatic channels. According to Netanyahu, Israel got a request from a diplomatic source for humanitarian help to Syria, and he approved it. However, reportedly Syrian officials have denied these reports.

Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC)

“NRC is assessing the situation in order to provide direct support to those most affected across Syria. A massive scale up is needed and our organisation will be part of it,” said Carsten Hansen, Middle East regional director for NRC.

Russia

“In the nearest hours, rescuers from the Russian emergency ministry will take off for Syria,” the Kremlin said. “Bashar al-Assad gratefully accepted this offer,” the statement added. Moreover, the Turkish president thanked Putin for "such a prompt and sincere reaction and said that he was giving instructions to the competent authorities of the country to accept the help of Russian rescuers.”

Poland

Poland will send rescue group HUSAR, consisting of 76 firefighters and eight rescue dogs, Interior and Administration Minister Mariusz Kamiński said.

Qatar

Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the emir of Qatar, called Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the president of Turkiye, to offer his sympathies. The emir reportedly offered Qatar's solidarity for the "sisterly" nation "in alleviating the significant humanitarian implications caused by the earthquake," according to state news agency QNA.

Spain

Officials from the defence ministry and other agencies are working together to send Spanish urban rescue teams right away to Turkiye, according to the interior ministry of Spain.

United States

US President Joe Biden stated that his government has been collaborating closely with Turkiye and has given the go-ahead for a prompt action to the tragic earthquake that jolted Turkiye. Two 79-person search and rescue teams are being sent by the United States to support Turkish authorities.

WHO

Tedros Ghebreyesus, director-general of the World Health Organization for the United Nations, announced that emergency medical teams had been activated to offer vital medical treatment for the injured and most vulnerable.

Taiwan

Taiwan promised to provide $200,000 to help with earthquake assistance. Additionally, a 40-person rescue crew from the autonomous island is anticipated to travel to Turkiye.

Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy tweeted, “Ready to provide the necessary assistance to overcome the consequences of the disaster.”

United Nations

According to Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, UN personnel are on the ground in Turkiye and Syria to evaluate the situation and offer help. “We count on the international community to help the thousands of families hit by this disaster, many of whom were already in dire need of humanitarian aid in areas where access is a challenge.”

United Kingdom

A search and rescue team as well as an emergency medical team are being dispatched to Turkiye, according to the UK. According to the British foreign ministry, Britain will deploy 76 search and rescue personnel, four search dogs, and rescue tools to Turkiye on Monday night.

