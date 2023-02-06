Turkiye earthquake: Video captures TV reporter comforting young girl during live report

More than 1,400 people died in the disastrous 7.8 magnitude earthquake in Turkiye. Several CCTV and mobile footages of the devastation have flooded the internet. Some of the videos show people trapped under the rubble, while others show the moments when many massive buildings fell.

Among these footages, one video shows a Turkish reporter broadcasting live from Malatya on Monday, sharing site experience. The A Harber reporter was then spotted running as he saw a building collapsing, creating a plume of dust.

Both reporter and the cameraperson appeared unharmed and continued documenting the scenes, which were broadcasted live at 1:30 local time.

In a later video, the reporter was seen comforting a young girl who was crying being distressed by the scenes around her.

The video also captures people running from the scene amid sounds of alarms.

The second earthquake of a 7.5 magnitude tremor occurred around the same time but was not considered to be an aftershock.

Death toll in quake-hit Turkiye and Syria rose to over 2,000 people.

Tremors were felt 5,500 kilometres away in Greenland as per the Danish geological institute.

Another earthquake of magnitude 6.0 strikes central Turkiye, says USGS. This is the third earthquake after two powerful ones in less than 24 hours.

(with inputs from agencies)