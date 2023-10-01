India: Six held for alleged killing of two students in Manipur; four accused flown to Assam

India’s Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Sunday (Oct 1) arrested four people and detained two minors, in connection with the horrific killing of two Meitei students in the Indian state of Manipur, who had gone missing earlier this year.

Chief Minister of Manipur N Biren Singh took to social media and said some of the “main culprits” involved in the alleged kidnapping and brutal killing which sparked violent protests in the northeastern state last week, have been arrested.

The four adults – two men and two women – along with two girls were detained from Manipur’s Churachandpur.

The arrests come after disturbing images of the abduction and murder of two students in the Indian state surfaced on social media last week, sparking fresh protests on September 25.

ALSO READ | India: Mobile internet services suspended in Manipur for five days amid protests

The clip purportedly showed the bodies of the two students – Phijam Hemanjit and Hijam Linthoingambi – nearly two months after they went missing.

About those arrested

According to media reports, the four adult accused are Paominlun Haokip, S Malsawn Haokip, Lhingneichong Baite, and Tinnuphing. Speaking to the press after the arrests, Singh said the accused have been taken to the Indian state of Assam’s Guwahati by a special flight.

The arrests, according to the CM, took place after a joint operation conducted by the CBI, the state police, and security forces in the Churachandpur district’s Henglep area. He said that “some of the main culprits” responsible have been detained and that they would ensure “maximum punishment” for the crime.

“I’m pleased to share that some of the main culprits responsible for the abduction and murder of Phijam Hemanjit and Hijam Linthoingambi have been arrested from Churachandpur today,” said the Manipur CM on X.

ALSO READ | India: Mobile internet services restored in Manipur after over four months

He added, “As the saying goes, one may abscond after committing the crime, but they cannot escape the long hands of the law. We are committed to ensuring maximum punishment, including capital punishment, for the heinous crime they have committed.”

When asked about the missing bodies of the two students, Singh said that the “discovery of their bodies will happen after the accused have been interrogated.”

Fresh protests in Manipur

India’s northeastern state which has been witnessing sporadic months-long violence witnessed fresh protests in the state capital Imphal over the alleged kidnapping and killing of two students after the purported images surfaced on social media platforms.

The purported photos of the student, Hemjit (20) and Linthoingambi (17), before and after their alleged killing once again spiked tensions in the state amid reports of sporadic clashes between security forces and student protestors as the latter were demanding immediate arrest of those involved in the killing.

At the time, protestors had also marched towards CM’s ancestral house in Imphal’s Heinging area and tried to attack it on September 28 before being stopped by the security personnel.

(With inputs from agencies)







WATCH WION LIVE HERE