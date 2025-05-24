India sees fresh COVID-19 spike as JN.1 variant looms: Delhi, Kerala, Noida report new cases - Here's what we know so far

Almost five years after the COVID-19 pandemic shook the world, a fresh case has been confirmed in Noida, Uttar Pradesh. On Saturday, a 55-year-old woman from Sector 110 in Noida tested positive for the virus, marking the first new case in the city amid growing concern about rising numbers nationwide.

The woman had recently travelled by train, according to Gautam Buddha Nagar’s Chief Medical Officer. She is now in home isolation along with her husband and housemaid.

Infections confirmed at AIIMS Rishikesh

Elsewhere, AIIMS Rishikesh has reported three new COVID-19 cases. According to hospital director Dr Meenu Singh, one of the patients has already been discharged, while another, an in-house medical resident, remains in isolation. The third case involves a visitor from Gujarat, who had been in the area for the Badrinath Yatra.

Delhi prepares hospitals as a precaution

In response to the gradual rise in COVID cases, the Delhi government has issued an advisory for hospitals. Medical facilities have been instructed to be ready with enough beds, oxygen supply, essential medicines, and vaccines to deal with any surge.

Kerala sees highest numbers in May

Kerala has also seen a noticeable rise in cases. In May alone, the state recorded 273 infections. Kottayam had the most with 82, followed by Thiruvananthapuram with 73, Ernakulam with 49, Pathanamthitta with 30, and Thrissur with 26.

Variant JN.1 at the centre of global concern

In several Asian countries, including Singapore and Hong Kong, recent spikes have been linked to LF.7 and NB.1.8, both sub-variants of the broader JN.1 variant. While these variants are driving international concern, India has not officially confirmed the presence of JN.1 yet.

What are the symptoms of the JN.1 variant?

Symptoms of JN.1 are similar to those seen in earlier COVID-19 strains. These include dry cough, sore throat, fever, fatigue, and loss of smell or taste. However, new reports suggest that JN.1 may more often cause gastrointestinal symptoms such as diarrhoea. Fatigue and nasal congestion are also frequently mentioned.

Active cases remain low, mostly mild

As of 19 May, India has 257 active COVID-19 cases, according to ANI. This is a small number when compared to the country’s large population. Almost all current cases are reported to be mild, with no need for hospitalisation so far.