/India’s protest wave intensifies: From Bihar to Maharashtra, Gen Alpha takes to street, demand better schools

Days after Gen Z protest in India made waves forcing the country's education minister to resign over the paper leak in medical entrance examination, Gen Alpha, the generation next to the GenZs have also stepped up. In several states, Gen Alpha are protesting against the administration to demand better roads, schools and basic amenities. This wave of protest began when when young students under the leadership of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) started protesting at the heart of the country last month.

The CJP, that originated on May 17 as a satirical social media page on Instagram after Chief Justice of India Justice Surya Kant called unemployed youths as “cockroaches” while hearing a case on May 15. He later clarified his remark but the damage was done. As more and more people joined the page, the makers decided to bring it outside the world of internet. They picked up on the issue of NEET-UG paper leak and the death by suicide by at least 22 students to demand accountability from the Education Ministry. They started a protest at New Delhi's Jantar Mantar and announced that they would not leave till former Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigns. On Jul 25, Pradhan did resign.

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CJP protest leads to wave of protests across India

Cut to present, the CJP protest is over, but it has ignited series of protests across the country, most prominent being the protest in Jharkhand where students are protesting irregularities in Jharkhand Public Service Examination (JPSC) and Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC). There are other protests happening elsewhere in the country, mainly by the Gen Alphas. This protest prompted the CJP to launch a campaign titled 'School Thik Karo' on Independence Day to improve the condition of government schools in villages, founder Abhijeet Dipke said.

WION takes a look at all the recent protest by Gen Alphas in the past week:

Uttar Pradesh: A group of schoolchildren in Uttar Pradesh’s Hamirpur marched to the Hamirpur District Magistrate’s office on Aug 11, demanding a proper paved road to their school. Carrying the Tricolour and raising slogans, the students marched along with their parents. The students also claimed that an alternative route earlier used by residents had been closed by the Forest Department, leaving them with limited access to the area. Even as authorities attempted to stop them, they marched inside the DM's office. They said they had staged a protest on July 3, following which soil was dumped on the road as a temporary measure. But with the arrival of rain, the road once again turned into mud.

Another protest in Uttar Pradesh's Kishanpur, Fatehpur district was staged by around 1,500 students of Sarvodaya Inter College. It was a four-hour peaceful sit-in protest on July 28, 2026 to demand clean drinking water, working fans, repaired classroom infrastructure, and proper midday meals. The sit-in protest forced local education authorities to provide written assurances for immediate fixes. District education officials and the District Inspector of Schools (DIOS) rushed to the campus, committing in writing to install four fans per classroom, set up an RO water cooler, repair electrical wiring, and fix sanitation issues.

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Rajasthan: In Barmer, students locked the gates of their Government Senior Secondary School and staged a sit-in, demanding immediate deployment of teachers until permanent appointments are made. In Jalore's Megalwa village, students raised slogans outside the PM SHRI Government Senior Secondary School, saying vacant teaching posts had left several subjects without instructors, affecting their studies and exam preparation. In Jaipur, deaf and mute students used sign language and demonstrated to highlight the sub-par conditions of their state-run school.

Bihar: More than 40 students from Simuara Middle School in Gaya district marched to the Tikari Sub-Divisional Office on July 30 to demand action over poor school management and the absence of basic amenities. The students complained about poor-quality midday meals, a broken hand pump, unclean toilets and the lack of sports equipment. Tikari SDM Praveen Kundan directed the school's headmaster to resolve all issues within five days. He also constituted a three-member inquiry committee comprising Executive Magistrate Ranjit Kumar Singh, Tikari BDO Yogendra Paswan and ADSO Chandan Kumar to investigate the complaints and submit a report for further action.

Madhya Pradesh: Dozens of schoolgirls in Sironj, Madhya Pradesh, took to the streets after protesting against a rise in bus fares. Students of Kanya Higher Secondary School gathered at the Sironj bus stand and raised slogans for nearly half an hour. The students alleged that bus operators had increased fares arbitrarily, putting additional pressure on their families and affecting their daily commute to school.

Maharashtra: Class 10 students of a the zilla parishad (ZP) secondary school in Sonari village of Dharashiv's Paranda taluka in Maharashtra staged an indefinite sit-in directly outside the Chief Executive Officer's (CEO) administrative office. Frustrated by years of vacant secondary teacher posts, the students—joined by their parents—refused to leave, arguing that the lack of educators had left them completely unprepared for their upcoming board examinations.

Another viral video from Khetapur village in the Kuhi taluka of Nagpur rural, Maharashtra, who have publicly appealed for an official MSRTC (ST Mahamandal) bus service. Students trying to cycle to school face frequent tyre punctures. During the monsoon season, they are forced to walk the entire 7 km distance on foot in heavy rain.

Students from Maharashtra’s Nashik grabbed a plastic water bottle, turned it into a microphone and made their own ground report on the state of the road. Sharing the video, Dipke said the students were effectively sending out a message that their concerns were often ignored.