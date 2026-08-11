/BJP wants Rahul Gandhi's response on Jharkhand lathi-charge, Opposition asks: 'Where is Amit Shah'

The Congress and BJP leaders faced each other in the Parliament premises even as the Lok Sabha was adjourned on Tuesday (Aug 11) amid Opposition's demand for Union Home Minister Amit Shah's statement over police brutality in New Delhi on Jul 20. The BJP came down heavily on Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Aug 11, a day after Jharkhand Police baton charged the students and used tear gas during march to the Assembly. Students in the state continue to protest irregularities in Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) examinations. On Monday, protesters took out a 'Vidhan Sabha Gherao' protest march to the state legislative assembly, during which police used baton, tear gas and water cannons to disperse the large crowd.

Reacting to the students, Rahul Gandhi criticised the use of force against students protesting in Jharkhand and called for the issue to be resolved through dialogue. In a post on X, Gandhi said, “The use of force against students protesting in Jharkhand is wrong. Students have a right to peaceful protest, and only dialogue can yield solutions." However, he has been slammed because Congress is in alliance with the ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) government led by CM Hemant Soren.

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BJP vs Congress in Parliament premises

While the BJP accused Congress of shifting the goalpost, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday said the Opposition's stand remains unchanged, listing three key issues, including the alleged police action against students on July 20, Ram Temple donation theft, and the demand for an apology from the government on these issues. As BJP MPs raised slogans against Rahul Gandhi over Jharkhand police brutality, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra confronted them and said said that Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi had met students protesting in Jharkhand. She also took a dig at the ruling party MPs for staging a counter-protest in the Parliament complex and demanded that Union Home Minister Amit Shah come to the House and give a statement. “We have forced them to protest, now Amit Shah should come and give a statement.”