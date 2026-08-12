/How many Bills have been passed in Monsoon Session of Parliament

The Monsoon Session of Parliament began on Jul 20 and will wind up on Aug 13. Both houses of the Parliament was unable to function during the session as Opposition demanded answers from the Centre primarily over police brutality on students in New Delhi during Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest and donation theft in Ayodhya Ram Temple. As the session wraps up on Aug 13, it may not be wrong to call it a complete washout, as key bills were passed without any debate, several bills were not tabled and question hour was not held.

What exactly happened during Monsoon Session of the Parliament?

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The severe disruptions, frequent adjournments, and heated confrontations between the government and the Opposition marked the Monsoon Session of Parliament in 2026. The main issues were examination paper leaks, student protests, and alleged irregularities in temple donations. Initially, chaos began on its opening day on Jul 20 as it coincided with the student's Parliament march as a part of CJP's protest demanding then Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation. The day ended with Delhi Police using force against the students to keep them away from the Parliament complex.

Opposition, since then, disrupted the House demanding Union Home Minister Amit Shah's statement over use of force including pellet guns on protesting students. The Opposition parties also pushed for urgent discussions on handling temple donations and valuables in Ayodhya Ram Temple. Repeated sloganeering and stalemates led to numerous adjournments in both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. The Lok Sabha clocked only 15 hours and 36 minutes of work in this session while the Rajya Sabha recorded 24 hours and 21 minutes of work over 15 days.

How many bills was passed?

A total of 12 new Bills were introduced in Parliament during the Monsoon Session of the Parliament. Of these, 10 were introduced in the Lok Sabha and 2 in the Rajya Sabha. None of the 12 Bills was referred to a Standing Committee. Of the Bills introduced, eight were passed by both Houses of Parliament: the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, Prevention of Insults to National Honour (Amendment) Bill, Registration of Births and Deaths (Amendment) Bill, Supreme Court (Number of Judges) Amendment Bill, MSME Development (Amendment) Bill, Taxation and Other Laws (Amendment) Bill, Bankers’ Books Evidence Bill and Tribunals Reforms Bill. Two Bills were passed by only one House, both by the Lok Sabha. These were the Kerala (Alteration of Name) Bill and the National Co-operative Development Corporation (Amendment) Bill. The remaining two Bills had been introduced but were yet to be passed by either House. These were the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill and the Indian Statistical Institute Bill.

No question hour

The loss of question Hour means the Members did not get an opportunity to ask questions.

Key bills missing

The key legislations missing from the final legislative agenda of the ongoing Monsoon Session are The Constitution (Amendment) Bill for Women’s Reservation and Delimitation and The Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill (FCRA), 2026. The Women's Reservation and Delimitation Bill aimed to implement a 33 per cent legislative quota for women by 2029 alongside an expansion of Lok Sabha house strength. It failed to clear the House in April 2026 because it could not secure the mandatory two-thirds majority. The government still lacks the necessary numbers to push it through amid the current impasse.