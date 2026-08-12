Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday (Aug 12) has broken his silence on Opposition's demands for his statement in Parliament over police brutality on Jul 20 on New Delhi. Shah said that the government is "ready for a discussion from 3pm today." He said that if the Opposition is ready, a discussion can be held in Parliament from Wednesday, 3pm to Thursday, 3 pm. Shah said that discussions on serious matters, including the police action on student protests during the NEET paper leak agitation, cannot be discussed in a hurry. Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi signalled the opposition's unwillingness and said that they are not ready to hear his lecture.

What Shah said?

Union home minister Amit Shah said, “The Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA government is ready for all discussions. I will answer all the questions, but the House should be allowed to function.” He added, "There are established rules and procedures for parliamentary discussions," he added. “Ever since the Parliament session began, I have been coming to Parliament continuously and sitting in my chamber. Since the opposition is not letting Parliament function in both houses, what can anyone do by going there?” Shah expressed confidence in responding to the Opposition if a discussion were to take place later in the day, saying that the Centre has "nothing to hide." "In Parliament, discussions are held at length. I am ready for the debate to continue from 3pm today, sitting late into the night and continuing until 3pm tomorrow," he added.

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What Rahul Gandhi responded?