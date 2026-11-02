/India’s NSA Ajit Doval holds key defence and security talks in Hanoi with Vietnamese leadership

India’s National Security Advisor Ajit Doval has held high-level meetings in Hanoi, reviewing and agreeing to deepen defence and security cooperation with Vietnam as the two countries push forward their Enhanced Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

On Monday, Doval met General Phan Van Giang, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence, to assess ongoing bilateral defence collaboration. Both sides agreed to further strengthen engagements in the sector, according to the Indian Embassy in Vietnam. He also held delegation-level talks with General Luong Tam Quang, Politburo member and Minister of Public Security. The discussions covered ongoing security cooperation, with agreement to enhance multifaceted ties, and included exchanges on regional and global developments.

The Indian NSA arrived in the Vietnamese capital on Sunday for the official visit, aimed at reviewing the partnership elevated earlier this year. The timing follows the fourth India-Vietnam Security Dialogue in New Delhi in mid-October, which covered counter-terrorism, cybersecurity, maritime security, economic security and emerging technologies. Officials see the visit as providing political impetus to implement those outcomes.

Vietnam has grown into one of India’s most important partners in Southeast Asia under its Act East Policy and broader Indo-Pacific strategy. The two countries share long-standing ties and converging interests in a free, open and rules-based regional order. Stronger India-Vietnam links also support economic goals, as both have set a $25 billion annual trade target by 2030.

Defence cooperation has expanded markedly in recent years. Practical steps include regular army exercises under VINBAX focused on UN peacekeeping, engineering and medical tasks; coast guard drills such as SAHYOG HOP-TAC for interoperability and search-and-rescue; increased naval port calls and air force exchanges; and training programmes. A notable milestone has been progress on the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile system, positioning Vietnam among key regional buyers of the India-Russia joint venture system.