India: Rolls-Royce zooming at 200 kmph crashes into oil tanker in Haryana's Nuh

A speeding Rolls-Royce which was traveling at 200 kmph (kilometres per hour) crashed into the rear of an oil tanker in the Indian state of Haryana, media reports said. As per reports, there were three passengers onboard the tanker truck driving on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway on August 22, the day the accident took place.

Unfortunately, two of them who were residents of Alwar, namely Rampreet and his co-driver Kuldeep, succumbed to their injuries. Meanwhile, the third passenger sustained injury. According to police, there were three passengers inside the Rolls-Royce as well, all of whom were rushed to Gurgaon hospital. They all sustained injuries.

Two of them were a 49-year-old man and a 31-year-old woman. Despite their car being charred completely after the collision, both of them suffered fractures and minor injuries. As per reports citing sources, they are being treated at Medanta Hospital.

What led to the accident?

The blame for the incident was initially pinned on the driver of the diesel tanker with reports saying that he was driving in the wrong side. However, the CCTV footage now reveals a completely different story. The initial account of the fatal accident on the Gurgaon-Dausa section of the expressway has been overturned with the newly surfaced CCTV footage showing that it was Rolls Royce that hit the tanker.

The footage revealed that the driver did not break any rules and was driving on the right side. The accident occurred when the diesel tanker, driven by Rampreet, was hit from behind by the luxury car, resulting in the death of both Rampreet and his co-driver.

Rolls-Royce part of 2--vehicle convoy

The Rolls-Royce was part of a 20-vehicle convoy, which included two escort vehicles fitted with red beacons and manned by security personnel in blue safari suits. The convoy was initially granted uninterrupted passage at a toll plaza. However, a few minutes later, the Rolls-Royce veered away from the convoy, changed lanes, and accelerated, as per reports.

The footage indicates that the Rolls-Royce covered a distance of 40 kilometers in around 12 minutes, culminating in a catastrophic collision at the 40.9-kilometer mark of the expressway.

Also Read | With Tesla push, India mulls import tax cut if EV makers build locally

Authorities expressed that the collision did not result in a diesel spill from the tanker, as such an outcome could have exacerbated the situation significantly.

WATCH | PM Modi, Xi Jinping discuss border issues in Johannesburg

The FIR filed on the day of the accident did not name anyone. The investigation is ongoing as authorities work to piece together the events leading up to the accident.