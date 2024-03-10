India: RJD leader, close aide to ex-Bihar CM, arrested in sand mining scandal amid ED crackdown

Leader of the RJD, a political party primarily active in the Indian state of Bihar, and closely associated with former state Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav, Subhash Yadav, has been apprehended by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) amidst allegations of involvement in illicit sand mining activities.

This arrest followed an extensive 14-hour raid conducted by the ED across eight locations linked to the RJD leader, reports said.

During the operation, the ED seized cash amounting to over Rs 2.30 crore (nearly $278k). The officials was also able to gather incriminating documents from Yadav's residence in Danapur, about 13 kilometres from the capital of Patna.

Yadav, who also contested the Lok Sabha elections on the RJD ticket, serves as the Director of M/s Broadsons Commodities Pvt Ltd, a company implicated in illegal sand mining operations within Bihar.

The ED's actions are rooted in a probe initiated under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), which was sparked by 20 FIRs filed by the Bihar Police against M/s Broadsons Commodities Pvt Ltd (BCPL).

These FIRs accuse BCPL of engaging in unlawful sand mining and sales practices. It said that the company, without using e-challans, raised significant concerns regarding environmental regulations and revenue losses.

The investigation under PMLA revealed that an alarming amount had been amassed through the illegal trade of sand. It was allegedly orchestrated by a syndicate, with members funneling funds into companies like BCPL. The profit used to e from unauthorised sand sales.

Subhash Yadav is identified as a key figure within this syndicate, and the recent raids on six premises in Patna linked to him and his associates yielded crucial evidence, leading to his arrest.

When contesting the 2019 Lok Sabha elections on the RJD ticket from Chhatra in Jharkhand, he faced defeat. He was last seen on March 3 at the Mahagathbandhan's Jan Vishwas Maha Rally at the Gandhi Maidan in Patna.

The ED's crackdown on Subhash Yadav follows similar actions taken against other alleged members of the sand mining syndicate, including the arrest of JD(U) leader and Bihar Legislative Council member Radha Charan Sah and his son.

Watch | PM Modi's 4-day trip ahead of elections, inaugurates developmental projects × Following Subhash Yadav's arrest, RJD spokesperson Rishi Mishra accused the BJP government at the Centre of using central agencies to target political adversaries.

Two years prior, the ED had conducted raids on Subhash's properties. Additionally, in 2018, the Income Tax Department had also carried out raids at Subhash's premises in relation to a tax evasion case.