PM Modi inaugurates 15 airport projects, including New Delhi’s Terminal 1, from UP’s Azamgarh

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday (Mar 10) inaugurated 15 airport projects, including a new terminal in Delhi, virtually from Azamgarh in Uttar Pradesh state. New passenger terminals inaugurated also include Lucknow, Pune, Kolhapur, Gwalior, Jabalpur, Aligarh, Azamgarh, Chitrakoot, Moradabad, Shravasti and Adampur, collectively worth over INR 9,800 crore ($1.18 billion).

The 12 new terminals will together handle over 62 million passengers annually. Three new ones, once built, will increase the combined passenger capacity to 9.5 million per year, a government statement said.

Faacilities at new terminals

These terminals feature advanced passenger amenities and sustainable elements like insulated roofing systems, energy-saving canopies, and LED lighting. The designs draw inspiration from local heritage, reflecting the state and city's culture and history, the statement added.

“You can see that in the past few days, I have been inaugurating several projects of the country from one place itself. When people hear about several airports, several railway stations, several IIMs and several AIIMS, they get surprised. Sometimes, they also put the old mindset in the same bracket - that it is an election season," Modi was quoted as saying.

“What used to happen in election season earlier? People in previous governments used to make announcements to deceive people," he added.

Delhi’s new terminal

The PM inaugurated Terminal 1 of Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport, which has been under expansion in parts since 2019.

The expansion aimed at bringing both T1C and T1D – previously separate sections for arrivals and departures under a single revamped Terminal 1. The upgraded infrastructure will double the airport’s passenger-handling capacity from 20 million to 40 million per year.