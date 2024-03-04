Lok Sabha elections 2024: PM Modi to cover India's length and breadth in 10-day pre-poll tour. Full schedule

In a final push to unveil government projects across the country before the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will embark on a nationwide 10-day tour starting today (Mar 4). He will cover 12 states and union territories (UTs) to entice voters as he seeks his third term in office.

As per the official schedule, Modi will be visiting Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Odisha, West Bengal, Bihar, Jammu and Kashmir, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Rajasthan and Delhi over the next 10 days.

With elections due in the coming months, the Model Code of Conduct will come into effect, whose guidelines are set by the Election Commission of India. The Code of Conduct bars the government from unveiling, or announcing any new project, or scheme until a new government is formed.

10-day schedule of PM Modi

March 4: PM Modi will visit Telangana today where he will unveil several projects and address a public meeting. Then, he will visit Tamil Nadu's Kalpakkam where he is slated to go to to Bharatiya Nabhikiya Vidyut Nigam Limited (BHAVINI). PM Modi will also address a public meeting in Chennai.

March 5: On the second day of his tour, Modi will be visiting Telangana and Odisha where he is expected to inaugurate, dedicate, and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects at Chandikhole. Later in the day, Modi will head to West Bengal.

March 6: In West Bengal, the PM will inaugurate, and lay the foundation stone of projects worth INR 15,400 crore, including Kolkata Metro's Howrah Maidan- Esplanade Metro section in Kolkata. Later, he will head to Bihar.

March 7: On the fourth day, PM Modi will travel to Jammu and Kashmir. It will be PM Modi’s first visit to the erstwhile state and now a UT after the abrogation of Article 370.

March 8: On day 5, he will participate in the first-ever National Creator's Award in Delhi, before heading to Assam to attend several governmental projects.

March 9: On day 6, the PM will visit Arunachal Pradesh, where he is expected to attend several developmental projects in the capital Itanagar. Then, he will head to Assam, where he will unveil the statue of Lachit Barphukan in Jorhat followed by laying the foundation stone for multiple development projects there.

March 10: PM Modi will travel to Uttar Pradesh, where he will attend several political meetings and rallies.

March 11: On this day, PM Modi will be in the national capital and attend several programmes. Later, he will attend a DRDO event.

March 12: On day 9, PM Modi will visit Gujarat and Rajasthan.

March 13: PM Modi will lay the foundation stone of three semiconductor projects in Gujarat and Assam via video conferencing.