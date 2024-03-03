PM Modi chairs brainstorming session to discuss ‘Viksit Bharat 2047’ plan, set 100-day agenda

During the last formal meeting of the Council of Ministers ahead of the upcoming general elections, on Sunday (Mar 3) the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a brainstorming session on the document ‘Viksit Bharat (Developed India) 2047,’ reported news agencies citing sources from the Government of India.

What we know about the discussions

The Indian PM and his Council of Ministers, in addition to brainstorming on the vision document, also reportedly held discussions on a detailed action plan for the next five years.

WATCH | Lok Sabha Polls 2024 | Former Union Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan bows out of active politics Media reports citing sources also said that a 100-day agenda is being worked upon for quick implementation after the formation of the new government in May 2024.

The plan ‘Viksit Bharat (Developed India) 2047’ reportedly comes after more than two years of ‘intensive preparation’ and included extensive consultations among ministries, state governments, industry experts, scientific organisations and so on.

The vision document has reportedly been prepared after more than 2700 meetings across ministries from December 2021 to January 2024. It also includes examination and incorporation of 450 recommendations based on the consultation of 15 stakeholders.

The government had also reportedly received suggestions from more than two million youth. The roadmap of ‘Viksit Bharat’ has a comprehensive blueprint and an articulated national vision, aspirations, goals, and action plans, reported news agency ANI.

The report added, that the goals include aspects like economic growth, Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), ease of doing business, infrastructure, social welfare, and so on.

Last month, Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, said that the government led by PM Modi will be working towards making the country a ‘Viksit Bharat’ (Developed India) by 2047 when she tabled the 2024 interim Budget in the Parliament.

At the time, Sitharaman also emphasised the government’s aim to work towards an economic and social development model which is “all round, all inclusive, and all pervasive”.

India’s general elections 2024

The reports also came a day after the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) released its first list of candidates for the upcoming general elections where PM Modi is seeking a third consecutive term. The list included 195 candidates from across 16 states with 28 women and 47 candidates below 50.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) is expected to announce the dates of the general elections soon.