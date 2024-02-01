India Budget 2024: FM Sitharaman tables interim Budget, says 'working to Viksit Bharat by 2047'

Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that the government led by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be working towards making the country a 'Viksit (Advanced) Bharat' by 2047, as she tabled the 2024 interim Budget in the Parliament.

Sitharaman, who presented her sixth budget in a row, also emphasised the government's aim to work towards an economic and social development model which is "all round, all inclusive, and all pervasive".

In her speech, the finance minister said, "Our young country has high aspirations, pride in the present, and hope and confidence in its bright future."

The finance minister added, "For our government, social justice is an effective and necessary governance model... covering all eligible people is true social justice... secularism. It reduces corruption and prevents nepotism."

Sitharaman emphasised the need to focus on four categories of citizens - the poor, women, young people, and farmers - and added that their needs and aspirations were the "highest priority" of the government.

"All four require and receive government support, their empowerment and well-being will drive the country forward. The earlier approach of tackling poverty resulted in very modest outcomes," she said.

"But when the poor became empowered partners in the development process, the government's power to assist increases manifold," Sitharaman added, emphasising how 25 crore people had been freed from multidimensional poverty in the last 10 years under the Modi government.

